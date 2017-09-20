Survey finds only 20% of firms look after staff wellbeing

Only one in five Irish employers have a formal strategy to take care of their workers' wellbeing.

A new study by the business group Ibec shows 97% of bosses say wellbeing is important to them, but few are following through on their claims.

They have found that six out of 10 staff are more likely to stay long term with a company that shows an interest in their health.

Ibec has created a new trademark for firms that prioritise wellbeing.

Paul Kelly, Director of Food Drink Ireland, said: "Survey respondents identified three key areas which were absence, health and safety and mental wellbeing.

"They are three of the eight areas which are covered in our workplace wellbeing system, the Keep Well mark, which we are launching today with the Minister for Health Simon Harris."