Survey finds most people who have relocated to the Mid-West are very happy with their decision
06/07/2017 - 09:50:36Back to Ireland Home
Almost three in four people who have re-located to the Mid-West say they now have a better work-life balance.
That is according to a new survey carried out by recruitment & HR firm Collins McNicholas being launched in Limerick this morning.
It shows the main reasons for making the move are a better quality of life, career opportunities, shorter commutes and lower property prices.
More than 93% of those surveyed said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their decision while 70% now have a quicker commute to work since relocating to the Mid-West.
The survey also found that nine out of 10 people have a commute that is less than 40 minutes, while 61% now have a commute of less than 20 minutes.
- Among the survey’s other key findings were:
- 74% did not find it difficult to find work in the Mid-West;
- The Mid-West attracts highly-skilled professionals with 96% holding a third-level qualification;
- 42% of those hold Post Grads with another having PhDs or doctorates;
- Those relocated have a range of experience with 48% having 0-5 years experience with 22% having between 11-20 years experience;
- Almost 40% are employed in the ICT sector in Mid-West;
- 89% would recommend relocating to the Mid-West
Join the conversation - comment here