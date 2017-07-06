Survey finds most people who have relocated to the Mid-West are very happy with their decision

Almost three in four people who have re-located to the Mid-West say they now have a better work-life balance.

That is according to a new survey carried out by recruitment & HR firm Collins McNicholas being launched in Limerick this morning.

It shows the main reasons for making the move are a better quality of life, career opportunities, shorter commutes and lower property prices.

More than 93% of those surveyed said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their decision while 70% now have a quicker commute to work since relocating to the Mid-West.

The survey also found that nine out of 10 people have a commute that is less than 40 minutes, while 61% now have a commute of less than 20 minutes.