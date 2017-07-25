Survey finds how much technology can distract motorists
A shocking 84% of Irish drivers admit using electronic devices while driving.
A survey commissioned by Aviva Insurance shows 26% of drivers admit to texting at the wheel, 45% make phone calls without a hands free kit, and 15% check their social media.
Michael Bannon of Aviva Motor Insurance said: "It is shocking to find that so many drivers are taking such risks, given all that we know about road safety. Just a split second of distraction or lapse in concentration can result in death on the road.
"Technology has revolutionised our lives for the better in very many respects but when it comes to road safety its ability to distract can prove lethal."
- Key findings on driver habits and technology usage:
- 45% of Irish drivers admit making a phone call while driving compared to just 20% in the UK. That figure rises to 63% in the USA and as high as 76% in China;
- 26% of Irish drivers admit sending text messages while driving, compared to 13% in the UK, while Indonesian drivers are the most likely to send a text while driving at 53%;
- 15% of Irish drivers admit checking / posting to social media while driving. The UK had the lowest rate with 7% admitting to this practice, while Indian drivers fared the worst at 41%;
- 11% of Irish drivers admit viewing or uploading images to social media while driving. This figure is as low as 4% in the UK and as high as 37% in India;
- 66% of Irish drivers admit choosing music while at the wheel. This figure falls to 45% in Spain while the country with the highest rate for this practice is China at 74%;
- 35% of Irish drivers admit entering information into a satnav system while driving. This figure drops to 26% in India and goes up to 52% in Turkey.
