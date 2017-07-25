Survey finds how much technology can distract motorists

A shocking 84% of Irish drivers admit using electronic devices while driving.

A survey commissioned by Aviva Insurance shows 26% of drivers admit to texting at the wheel, 45% make phone calls without a hands free kit, and 15% check their social media.

Aviva's Michael Bannon, says it's astonishing to find that so many drivers are taking such risks, given all that we know about road safety.

Michael Bannon of Aviva Motor Insurance said: "It is shocking to find that so many drivers are taking such risks, given all that we know about road safety. Just a split second of distraction or lapse in concentration can result in death on the road.

"Technology has revolutionised our lives for the better in very many respects but when it comes to road safety its ability to distract can prove lethal."