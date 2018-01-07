Survey finds Brexit will bring higher house prices to some parts of Ireland

Brexit could have an impact on rising house prices in some parts of the country.

A survey out today shows they are expected to rise by an average of 8% nationwide this year

Dublin prices could increase between 5% and 10%, while some areas in Limerick could rise by as much as 20%.

However, Linda Daly from the Sunday Times outlines what part of the country is likely to feel the Brexit effect.

She said: "So the worst outlook is for Donegal - as they really felt the impact of Brexit this year - both I suppose, with the impact from Brexit, and the reduction, as the result of Brexit, in the number of buyers coming across the border.

"So that will have a direct impact in 2018, agents there are expecting prices to stay the same."