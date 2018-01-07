Survey finds Brexit will bring higher house prices to some parts of Ireland

Back to Brexit Ireland Home

Brexit could have an impact on rising house prices in some parts of the country.

A survey out today shows they are expected to rise by an average of 8% nationwide this year

Dublin prices could increase between 5% and 10%, while some areas in Limerick could rise by as much as 20%.

However, Linda Daly from the Sunday Times outlines what part of the country is likely to feel the Brexit effect.

She said: "So the worst outlook is for Donegal - as they really felt the impact of Brexit this year - both I suppose, with the impact from Brexit, and the reduction, as the result of Brexit, in the number of buyers coming across the border.

"So that will have a direct impact in 2018, agents there are expecting prices to stay the same."

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland