Survey finds almost a quarter would hide mental health problems from family

A new survey has found nearly one in four Irish people would hide a mental health problem from their family and friends.

The survey for See Change also shows that one in 10 Irish people have mental health issues.

Paople are being encouraged to be more open about their acceptance of mental health difficulties.

The organisation is encouraging people to wear green ribbons throughout May in a bid to encourage conversations about the issue.

Director John Saunders explains what they want people to do.

Mr Saunders said: "Talk openly about issues to do with mental health in an attempt to change attitudes and behaviours about stigmas around mental health.

"We know that one way of breaking down the stigma is to break down the silence and getting people to talk. So by wearing a green ribbon, what you are saying to the people around you is that you are open to conversations about mental health and mental health problems."

He said people can do little things to show they care.

Mr Saunders said: "Well anyone can help, you don't have to be a medical expert.

"One way of being helpful is to actually stop and say 'look I'm here to listen to your issues and have that conversation, and perhaps between the two of us we can find a way of finding solutions to your problems'."