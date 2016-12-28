Survey finds almost 60% planning house renovation in 2017

Almost 60% of homeowners are planning on renovating next year, according to a new survey from AA Ireland.

The survey reveals that 58% of respondents say they will spend less than €5,000 on the works.

It says younger people are focused on making their homes safe from flooding - while redecoration, gardening and new furniture were all listed as priorities.

Barry Aldworth from the AA said: "At AA Ireland we recently did a survey of 11,000 of our customers and our members and what thay survey found was that 57% of those were planning on making at least some kind of improvement to their home within the next 12 months.

"Now for the majority, they are looking at the smaller end of the improvements, with 58% of those who were planning improvements saying that they were going to spend less than €5,000."