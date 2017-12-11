Survey finds a third of students leave college due to stress
Almost one third of students drop out of college because of stress, according to the Union of Students in Ireland.
The body said that 61% of students experience burn-out while attending third-level education.
They have distributed 20,000 Support Cards giving contact details for suicide and self-harm prevention services.
With Christmas exams on the horizon for many students, the USI is urging stressed out students to look for support.
