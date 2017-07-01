Survey finds 86% want ticket-touting to be made illegal

A proposal to ban ticket-touting online and on the streets appears to have major public backing.

A survey has found 86% of people in Ireland want it made illegal to re-sell tickets for above face-value.

Dublin North-West TD Noel Rock is one of those pushing for a change in the law.

"We see more and more people snapping up large quantities of tickets as soon as the tickets go on sale, or in advance of sale sometimes, and selling them at a great mark-up," he said.