Survey finds 38% of motorists have considered scrapping comprehensive cover

More than a third of drivers have considered switching from fully comprehensive to third party insurance because of rising costs, according to a new survey from AA Ireland.

However, the survey found that only 6% have actually done it.

A further 12.67% of the more than 3,000 respondents acknowledged that, while they had not considered sacrificing their comprehensive cover at the time of their last renewal, they may do so when next renewing their policy.

The company's Director of Insurance, Mark Watterson, said: "The advice we would give customers who are considering a chance in the level of cover they take out is to weigh up the potential savings versus what you would lose by moving to a third party policy. Depending on the age of your car, how often you drive or even your own driver history a third party policy may be more affordable and may also best match your needs.

"However, the number of people who are considering making such a change is certainly alarming, and further underlines the need for action in tackling insurance hikes."

Asked "At the time of your last renewal, did you consider changing your motor insurance from fully comprehensive to third party or third party, fire and theft to reduce your out goings?", the 3,156 responses were divided up as below.

Younger drivers were the most likely to have changed their insurance from comprehensive cover to third party or third party, fire and theft according to the survey.

Among those aged between 17 and 24 almost one in 10 survey respondents (9.59%) had switched from comprehensive cover, with 8.75% of those aged 25 to 35 having opted for a lower level of cover at the time of their last renewal.

The 3,156 responses were divided up by age as below.