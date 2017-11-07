Survey contradicts minister by claiming that primary schools cannot fill vacancies
Primary schools are unable to fill one in three teacher absences.
A new survey says some vacancies are filled by people who are not qualified, while others cannot be filled at all.
The Catholic Primary School Management Association says the gaps are mainly caused by young teachers who are moving to the Middle East so they can afford a house here at home.
The survey contradicts a claim by the Education Minister Richard Bruton recently that there was no evidence of a staff shortage.
