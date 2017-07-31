Surge in road deaths not caused by garda resourcing, says Justice Minister

The Justice Minister has said that he does not believe Garda resourcing is to blame for a large number of recent road deaths.

Five people have died on the roads since Friday, with seven fatalities in the last seven days.

They include a 6-year-old boy, a 68-year-old man and four motorcyclists.

In total 93 people have lost their lives on the roads this year, a decrease compared with 2016.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is advising people to be careful on the roads, and said he does not think garda resourcing is the issue.

"The Gardaí and the traffic corp, who have experienced cuts over the last number of years, are now in a position to provide more services," said Mr Flanagan.

"I'm very pleased that there are more and more Gardaí coming out of Templemore, trained to the highest standards and capacity," he added.