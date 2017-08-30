Support network for children of priests launched

A new support network has been launched to support children of Roman Catholic priests.

Coping International is working to support families across the globe and has launched a new website to help people connect.

The group says it is in response to decades of neglect and abuse.

Psychotherapist and founder Vincent Doyle outlines their aim:

"The issue is that children have been hidden, children have been fathered, children have been stigmatised, isolated and manipulated. That's the issue," he said.

"From Coping's perspective we don't want anything to distract from that."