Supervised injection centre location will be ’carefully selected’

A supervised injection centre for drug users is a step closer.

Legislation has been passed in the Dáil without a vote, though it still has to go to committee and other stages.

Once passed, drug users will be able to self-administer with access to sterile injecting equipment.

Minister Catherine Byrne says there will be consultation before the first centre opens on a pilot basis in Dublin city centre.

"Any decision on the exact location will be informed by the outcome of this process in line with the experience of other countries.

"Expect that the location will be carefully selected to address the requirements and concerns of service users and particularly the wider community."