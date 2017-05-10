Supermarket voluntary code to improve people's diets to be unveiled next month
New plans will be unveiled soon in a drive to improve Irish people's diets.
The voluntary code will insist on supermarkets having some sweet-free checkouts and tell them to offer meal deals that provide a healthy option.
It will set minimum distances around schools for advertising foods that are high in fat, salt and sugar and also ban online marketing of unhealthy foods at kids under 15.
According to the Irish Times, the code will be published next month.
