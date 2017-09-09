Success for Dublin Swimming Club at the 98th Dublin City Liffey Swim

There was double success for Dublin Swimming Club in the 98th Dublin City Liffey Swim this afternoon.

Up to 500 swimmers competed in today's events which ran from Rory O'Moore Bridge to North Wall Quay in front of the Customs House.

Colin Monaghan was first to the finish in the men's swim in a time of 36 minutes, with a handicap of 30 seconds.

Anne Marie Bourke completed the 2.2 kilometre swim fastest in the women's race.

She passed the finish line in 33 mins 48 seconds with a two minute handicap.