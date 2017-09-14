Study shows teachers under resourced on online safety

Almost three quarters of teachers have said they have not been given enough resources to teach online safety.

A new report from CyberSafeIreland show failures to protect young people online.

The study shows 32% of children have not spoken to their parents about their online activities.

CyberSafeIreland's Cliona Curley said parents need to engage with their children's online lives.

"If you want to protect your child online you need to be constantly engaging in their digital lives - you need to be having conversations. They need to know they can come to you if they're worried about anything," she said.