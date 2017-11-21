Study ranks Ireland as third most expensive EU country for broadband

A study carried out by BDRC Continental and Cable.co.uk has found that Ireland is the third most expensive country in the EU for broadband.

Despite the high cost, broadband speeds in Ireland are only the 22nd fastest in the EU, according to a similar study carried out by Cable.co.uk in August.

The data has found that only in Malta and Luxembourg is broadband more expensive than it is in Ireland across all 28 EU member states.

Ireland is, however, cheaper than EEA member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway - as well as Switzerland - for broadband.

The study, which recorded and analysed 3,351 broadband packages across 196 countries between August 18 and October 12, 2017, found that the average monthly price of broadband in Ireland is €60.57.

The findings come after all four of Ireland's leading broadband providers - Eir, Sky, Virgin Media and Vodafone - announced recent price increases.

Bonkers.ie Head of Communications, Mark Whelan, said: "It is disappointing to see Ireland ranking as the third most expensive EU country for broadband, especially when you consider that we sit in a lowly 22nd place for broadband speed.

"Taken together, these two findings paint the picture of a market in which price does not match quality of service.

"Unfortunately, prices seem to be heading in one direction only - Eir, Sky, Virgin Media and Vodafone have all announced increases in the last few weeks. This pattern is likely to leave many customers feeling disillusioned.

"However, there is still value to be found in the Irish broadband market for consumers who shop around - most providers are now offering big discounts and sign-up incentives to new customers who switch."