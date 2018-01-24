Study hints at extent of workplace violence

A study of 1,500 Irish people has found that 6% have experienced physical violence in the workplace.

The study also revealed that public sector employees are five times more likely to experience violence.

Meanwhile, workers of Asian origin were seven times more likely to experience violence at work than white workers.

Dr Margaret Hodgins from NUI Galway led the study and says victims and perpetrators were mostly from the same background.

She said: "People from a particular ethnic background are more likely to report that their perpetrator is from a different ethnic background, and we found that too for gender.

"So, where it's more likely that men were perpetrators, they were perpetrating ill treatment on men, and simuilarly for women."