Study finds gay couples less likely to find bookings on Airbnb in Dublin

Gay male couples are significantly discriminated against on Airnbnb in Dublin.

A new study has found that they are 25% less likely to secure a booking in the capital, but lesbians are not.

The research, published in The Times, was carried out by Trinity economists who set up four separate accounts on the website for couples of varying sexuality.

Ronan Lyons and Rishi Ahuja also found that the level of discrimination was lower in more expensive areas of the city.