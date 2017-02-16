Students told to buy newer cars to get cheaper insurance

Some insurance companies are telling young people to buy newer cars to bring down their premium.

The Union of Students in Ireland says new measures to tackle the spiraling cost of car insurance don't go far enough to protect young drivers.

USI President Annie Hoey says students can barely afford to stay on the road.

"When someone rings up and quoted €6,000 or told to buy a newer car, that is not a sustainable way for the insurance industry to work.

"We don't have the money to go around buying newer cars. If our cars are NCT'd and safe enough to be on the road they should be good enough to insure.

"It is crazy that we are being told to buy newer cars so we can get cheap insurance."