Students to protest lack of public funding at higher level

There are calls for higher level education to be publicly funded.

Thousands of students from across the country will take part in a major protest today calling for more investment in the area.

The Union of Students in Ireland represents nearly 400,000 students, and around 5,000 are expected today.

USI President Michael Kerrigan says the demonstration will send a strong message to the government.

"There are thousands coming from, as far as Letterkenny, Tralee, Cork and Galway.

"This is just part of the overall campaign for public funded education. We're trying to get as much information to the public - how student loan fees and independent loan fees have failed internationally."