Students ready themselves for a second night on Dublin streets

Over a hundred students are gearing up for their second night on the streets of Dublin to create awareness about homelessness.

The pupils from Belvedere College are collecting money for three charities and are hoping to raise over €225,000.

One of the charities is Focus Ireland which revealed today that it has seen a 7% increase in people looking to avail of its services.

They have helped over 14,500 people in 2017 as the homeless crisis deepens.

Sr. Stan, the founder of Focus Ireland, has thanked everyone in her Christmas message for their help over the last 12 months.

Homelessness is at crisis point with over 8,800 people without a home.

This year 3,194 children will be homeless this Christmas. Let's raise awareness and funds for those who really need it! Follow us on Instagram @sleepoutdublin! And Facebook https://t.co/pk8xJtA7l6 Donate @ https://t.co/IKmKZjk1yE #SleepOut17 pic.twitter.com/UCNqYguQCG — Belvedere Sleep-Out (@belvosleepout) December 11, 2017

Student Cathal McGuinness explains the idea behind the sleepout.

He said: "We’re not trying to replicate homelessness, we’re not trying to act homeless, all we’re trying to do is raise awareness for homelessness and raise money for the three homeless charities - Peter McVerry, Home Again and Focus Ireland.

"If people see us, we’d love donations; they can donate online at www.sleepoutdublin.ie.

"What we’re trying to do is spread the message of homelessness; it’s an epidemic, it’s a crisis, and it’s something we should act on."