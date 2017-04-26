Students put off by STEM subjects being seen as ‘too difficult’

40% of students are being put off science and technology subjects because they are seen as "too difficult".

And just 2% of students were able to name an influential Irish scientist.

Those are some of the findings of a survey carried out for the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE).

BT Ireland today launched the 54th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

It found over three quarters of people who submitted projects in the contest went on to study science and tech subjects at third level.

Managing director of BT Ireland Shay Walsh thinks nurturing an interest from primary level is important: “The earlier you can get young minds involved and interested in science the better”.

“Today’s research proves that initiatives like BTYSTE play an important role in cultivating an interest in science, maths, engineering and technology at the grassroots, but also highlights the need for schools to encourage their students to choose science or technology subjects at exam level to maintain that interest.”

Last year, the BTYSTE recorded the highest ever number of entries proving that the popularity of the exhibition and engagement in STEM events is growing year on year.

However, the research illustrates that there is still work to be done to promote the value of choosing science and technology subjects at secondary school level.