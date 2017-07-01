Students being urged to choose STEM subjects as Change Of Mind deadline approaches

CAO students are being urged to consider STEM subjects ahead of this evening's Change Of Mind deadline.

It comes after a survey revealed a third of students do not see a career in the related subjects.

The BT Ireland survey was carried out among 615 second- and third-level students as well as those already in the workforce.

It found one in eight did not apply for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths because they felt the points were too high.

Figures also suggested more students in Ireland are more interested in a more defined career path rather than high earning potential.

It comes ahead of this evening's CAO Change of Mind deadline.

Registrar for Waterford IT Derek O'Byrne says students who are unsure about what they want to do should start with what they are interested in.

The window for prospective third level students who wish to change their mind closes at 5.15pm this evening.