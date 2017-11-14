Students advised to start J1 applications now

Students who want to spend the summer in America are being urged to get started on their J1 applications.

Ireland has over 7,000 slots next year for anyone who applies for the Summer Work Travel visa.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 jobs have been made available for anyone who wishes to be a Camp Counsellor.

Visa Chief with the US Embassy in Dublin Beth Sunday explains what the camps entail.

She said: "You're more one on one with a group of kids or sometimes there are camps for adults with special needs but mostly it is with children.

"So you get to know the group of kids you are working with, it could be in a city setting or out in the country."