Student pleads guilty to murder of man who was stabbed at Dublin flat

By Eoin Reynolds

A student has pleaded guilty to the murder of a man who was stabbed to death at a Dublin flat in October, 2016.

Charles Cleary (24), of no fixed abode but from the Rathfarnham area of Dublin pleaded guilty today at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Leo Carolan (25) at a flat on the South Circular Road, Dublin 8 on October 4, 2016.

Mr Cleary appeared briefly at the court where he was arraigned on the single charge. Patrick Gageby SC for the prosecution asked Justice Patrick McCarthy to remand Mr Cleary in custody until January 11 for sentencing. He said the victim’s family would make a statement to the court on that date.