Student injured while being thrown from car after being held against his will and robbed

By David Raleigh

Gardaí are hunting three male suspects after a student attending Limerick Institute of Technology was thrown from a car and injured after been held against his will and robbed near the college.

The terrifying incident happened shortly after 6pm on Monday, March 27.

"Two students were walking towards the LIT roundabout when a male in a passenger seat of a vehicle which was parked up at the roundabout called one of these students over," explained Garda Louise Jordan, Henry Street garda station.

"When the injured party went over to check what this person wanted, he was pulled in through the car window," Gda Jordan said.

"He was held against his will by the occupants of this vehicle," Gda Jordan said.

File photo of the Limerick Institute of Technology.

"The injured party’s wallet was taken from him. He then sustained minor bruising and grazing after he was thrown from this vehicle," she added.

Appealing for information and witnesses, Gda Jordan said investigating officers were "particularly interested in the offending vehicle which was parked at the LIT roundabout at approximately 6pm on the 27th of March."

The victim told gardaí the mens' car is "a dark blue Peugeot hatchback", Gda Jordan said.

The three suspects were described by the victim as being aged in their 20s.

"The driver of this vehicle is described as having dark hair, early 20’s and slim build; The passenger is described as being in his 20’s slim build; The back seat passenger is described as being of similar age but with blonde hair."

Garda Jordan appealed for witnesses to contact Mayorstone Garda Station on 061-456980.