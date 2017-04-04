Structured negotiations at Stormont as parties try to reach a deal

Structured negotiations will formally get off the ground at Stormont later as parties try to reach a deal to save power sharing.

The five main party leaders met together for the first time yesterday to form an agenda for the weeks ahead.

It is after parties failed to make last week's deadline to from a new executive.

The head of the civil service in the North will chair some of the talks which Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd says will help things.

"Deal can be done in the next 24 hours an executive can be formed on Wednesday, the Government can be reconstituted and moved on.

"All these things are doable because we agreed them in the past," he said.