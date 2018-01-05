Strong demand for tell-all expose on Donald Trump ahead of Irish release, bookstores say

Irish bookstores say demand is already extremely strong for a tell-all expose on Donald Trump which is not released here until Tuesday.

Fire and Fury is now on sale in the US, four days earlier than scheduled, despite the President's lawyers trying to block it.

The book contains a number of explosive claims about the administration but Donald Trump has dismissed it as full of lies.

It is based heavily on conversations with former strategist, Steve Bannon, which include him describing the meeting between the president’s son and a group of Russians as treasonous.

For those who cannot wait until Tuesday, the book is available on Kindle now.

- Digital Desk