Strike action postponed after management at Kerry Group plants agree to talks

Siptu members at the Kerry Group plants in Charleville, County Cork, have suspended planned strike action for tomorrow.

It comes after management agreed to attend a Labour Court hearing with the union, to discuss the dispute at the company.

It has already resulted in a series of 24-hour work stoppages in recent weeks.

Siptu's Terry Bryan said: "Yesterday evening the company confirmed that it would attend a Labour Court hearing in respect of the current dispute at its plants in Charleville.

"The company has further agreed to lift the notice of lay-off and protective notice that was issued to employees last week.

"Siptu representatives have also confirmed they will attend the Labour Court hearing and have agreed to suspend a planned 24-hour work stoppage at the plants on Friday."