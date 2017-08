Stranded army cadets being treated for hypothermia in Mourne mountains

Update 3.28pm: Up to 16 people are being treated for the effects of hypothermia after getting into difficulties in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

A major medical emergency was declared just before lunchtime after a group of around 70 army cadets got caught up in torrential rain.

It is understood the group had been camping close to the Carrick Hill area.

The casualties are being taken to Annalong Community Centre to be assessed.

Local MLA Colin McGrath has been watching the rescue unfold.

He described the weather as "atrocious" today and said that it is understandable that the youngsters got into trouble.

He also said that there have been more than a dozen ambulances passing through Newcastle in the last hour to attend the scene.

Earlier: Rescue teams are currently assisting with a large scale incident involving up to 70 Army Cadets in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

According to the UK coastguard, they receiving a call just before 12pm today requesting assistance after receiving several reports that a large number of people were in difficulty.

It has been reported that the group were caught out in inclement weather while walking.

They said that initial reports suggest that all members of the group are accounted for, however four people may be suffering from exposure.

A number of people are said to have sustained lower leg injuries.

Major Rescue Operation involving 70 people on the Mourne Mountains Northern Ireland: https://t.co/xMo92bm0l8 via @YouTube — UK News in Pictures (@uknip247) August 2, 2017

Newcastle, Bangor and Kilkeel Coastguard Rescue Teams, and the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopters based at Caernarfon and Prestwick are on the scene.

The Irish Coastguard Rescue 116 helicopter, Mourne Mountain Rescue Team, PSNI and NI Ambulance Service are also on scene.

The three helicopters are currently situated at Donard Park due to poor weather conditions and will support casualty evacuation as further information comes in.

Earlier: Helicopter, coastguard and medical response teams have been sent to the aid of 40 army cadets after they got into difficulty in the Mourne mountains.

The Ministry of Defence told the BBC that the cadets, aged between 12 and 17, had been camping when they got into difficulties

It has been reported that medical staff are treating several children at the scene.

Local politician Colin McGrath tweeted: "Major emergency incident in mournes with helicopter, coastguard, medical and ambulance responding. Please God all will be ok."

70 people are stranded on the Mourne Mountains. Major incident declared withn3 helicopters and Coastguard in attendance @BelfastLive pic.twitter.com/DamxYDC5Qt — Kirth Ferris (@Kirthferris) August 2, 2017

Earlier: A major rescue operation is underway in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

There are reports that are 70 people stranded in the area.

Ambulances are attending the scene and it is reported helicopters are on their way.

Some people have been treated at the scene.