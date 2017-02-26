Storm Ewan brings 100km/hr gusts and floods in parts of the country

Storm Ewan brought winds of 100km/hr when it made landfall today.

Met Éireann says the south and south-east will be worst affected, but it did not reach the strength of Storm Doris.

Several areas in the West and Midlands also felt the brunt of Ewan with flash flooding reported in parts.

Flooding on the N85 in Co. Clare today. Pic: Press22

Gerry Murphy, a meteorologist at Met Éireann, said: "Some of the strongest winds were recorded at Roches Point in Co. cork where we had gusts of over 100km/hr.

"We also had gusts around 100km/hr in Dublin Airport.

"The strongest of the winds have cleared at this stage, but nonetheless we will see fairly strong gusty west or south-west continuing this afternoon into this evening."