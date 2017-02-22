Storm Doris to be felt around Ireland tonight

A yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann ahead of the arrival of Storm Doris.

Forecasters say strong winds will arrive along south and west coasts this evening, and all areas will be affected overnight.

Gusts of up to 80 kilometres an hour are expected, but experts say Britain will feel the effects much more than Ireland.

In Munster, heavy and persistent rain will develop in places while in Leinster rain will clear eastwards but will be followed by further scattered showers.

Winds in Leinster are expected to strengthen further in the morning, with severe gusts in eastern coastal areas.

#StormDoris looks like it will be largely an East Coast event heres the 6am wind chart keep an eye on @MetEireann for updates #staysafe pic.twitter.com/7fwk5YTyW2 — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 22, 2017

Met Éireann are warning of a risk of sleet or snow on higher ground in Connacht, as winds veer strong to gale force northwesterly.

#StormDoris will bring strong winds and snow, read our news release here: https://t.co/D9ND2n4FX9 pic.twitter.com/aTHYqV001F — Met Office (@metoffice) February 22, 2017

There is also a risk of risk of sleet or snow in Ulster and temperatures will be colder in the north, with lows of one to three degrees rather than three to five degrees in the rest of the island.

#StormDoris certainly made her impact felt on #Orkney's west coast this morning. Cobwebs well and truly blown away! pic.twitter.com/YWWzfROFwG — orkney.com (@orkneycom) February 22, 2017

A status orange warning is in place for Irish coastal areas, with winds expected to reach gale force eight to strong gale force nine on all Irish coastal waters tonight and tomorrow.

Winds will reach storm force 10 on Thursday morning on Irish coasts from Fair Head to Howth Head to Carnsore Point and the Irish Sea.