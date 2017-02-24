Storm Doris leaves 4,000 homes without power overnight

Over 4,000 homes around the country went without power overnight following Storm Doris.

Severe weather wreaked havoc across the county on Wednesday night into Thursday with winds gusting up to 140 kilometres per hour.

The worst of the weather has now passed but some power stations are still damaged.

ESB spokesperson Bernardine Maloney says crews are working on remaining faults: "Approximately 4,000 people were without power overnight last night.

"The main areas affected were Sligo, Cavan, Longford and Drogheda, Dundrum and Castlebar.

"Our crews were out at first light last night working on those areas to restore power as quickly as possible and we will be working throughout the day to restore power.