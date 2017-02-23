Storm Doris batters Ireland with 140km/h gust recorded in Galway

Approximately 8,000 properties are without power this morning as Storm Doris batters Ireland.

Gusts of up to 120km/hr are expected in parts, particularly in the east, along with driving rainfalls.

Status Orange and Yellow weather alerts are in place across the country.

Dee Collins from AA Roadwatch says motorists should take extreme care this morning.

She said: "Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for the whole of Ireland valid until midday today, however from 5am until 9am this morning there is a Status Orange wind warning in place for counties Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

"High-sided vehicles are especially vulnerable on open or exposed roads, so be particularly mindful of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists this morning on the road."

#StormDoris forecast chart for circa 8am IF you lose Supply see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY if NOT listed ring us on 1850372999 or 021 238 2410 pic.twitter.com/9PvWfOqIVE — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 22, 2017

A 140km/h gust was recorded at Mace Head on the Galway coast in the early hours as Doris made its way east.

Aer Lingus cancelled 12 flights between the UK and the Republic of Ireland in anticipation of the winds and Heathrow Airport warned customers to check their flights before travelling.