Still Waiting campaign urges groups to work together to improve nationwide health service

A group in the North West is aiming to build a new coalition around health.

The Still Waiting campaign is urging more groups to join them in their bid to achieve a better health service nationwide.

Their key demands include raising the numbers of acute hospital beds, increasing the number of frontline staff and re-opening A&E departments.

Co-ordinator Cyril Brennan says it is time for various organisations to come together.

"Health is a campaign where poeple lobby TDs and they've all done their own things in each group and focus on certain areas of health," he said.

"It's very hard to get that message out there that we're stronger together, that we need to come together for decent healthcare, because obviously what's been done over the years isn't working.

"We've got a record high of 655,000 people waiting on lists, we've still got a trolley service going on in the health service, so we need to come together and be realistic and see if we can try and achieve and see if we can push the government into doing something about the health service."