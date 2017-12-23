Still uncertainty about how Brexit will affect citizen's rights in Ireland, says Cullinane

There is still uncertainty about how the UK's decision to leave the European Union will affect some citizen's rights on the island of Ireland, according to Sinn Féin's Brexit spokesperson.

Yesterday, the British government confirmed in writing that "uninhibited movement" would continue on the Irish border after Brexit.

Newly-published documents from the UK Foreign Office revealed that the rights to work, study, access social security and public services will be preserved.

However, Sinn Féin spokesperson for Brexit, David Cullinane believes that questions still remain.

He said: "The difficulty is that there is still uncertainty in respect of citizen's rights for Irish and European citizens who live in the north.

"Currently, under the Good Friday Agreement, those citizens enjoy access to the Court of Human Rights and in Europe, access to the European Court of Justice.

"All of that is unclear in terms of how it will work out after the transitional arrangements which have been agreed and may be put in place."