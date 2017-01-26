Status yellow weather warning in place

Back to Ireland Home

Weather warnings are in place for several coastal counties today.

Met Éireann says high winds are expected from Louth to Dublin and Clare to Donegal between now and 3pm this afternoon.

While up to 50 millimetres of rain are expected in Cork and Kerry today.

The rest of the country will remain mostly dry apart from the east coast.

Two status yellow warnings are in place.

Highest temperatures today will be 6 to 9 degrees.
KEYWORDS: weather, ireland

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland