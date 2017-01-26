Status yellow weather warning in place

Weather warnings are in place for several coastal counties today.

Met Éireann says high winds are expected from Louth to Dublin and Clare to Donegal between now and 3pm this afternoon.

While up to 50 millimetres of rain are expected in Cork and Kerry today.

The rest of the country will remain mostly dry apart from the east coast.

Two status yellow warnings are in place.

Highest temperatures today will be 6 to 9 degrees.

Windy & cold today. Many places dry, but sctrd outbreaks of rain in SW & W coastal counties this morn, will become heavy & persistent....... — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 26, 2017