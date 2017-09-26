Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for 11 counties

Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for parts of the country.

The forecaster says that Connacht, Kilkenny, Donegal, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will see between 30mm and 50mm of rain between 9pm tonight and 9pm tomorrow night.

They have also warned that Cork and Kerry will see roughly the same amount of the same 24-hour period.

However, they expect both counties to see even more rain in hilly and mountainous areas.