State report into Olympic ticketing scandal being withheld over legal issues

It has been confirmed that a State report into the Olympic ticketing scandal is being withheld because of legal issues.

The report into the OCI handling of tickets has already been finished by Justice Cearbhall Moran.

But Transport minister Shane Ross says one of the named parties has raised legal concerns.

He has told the Dáil that he is awaiting advice from both the Attorney General and a Brazilian lawyer before he can release it.

"I am in the position to publish the report if I wish to and if I thought it was wise.

"I think it will be extraordinarily foolish in the light of what you've already heard to publish this report having referred it to the Attorney General," he said.