State pension delays will only hit private sector

New rules delaying payment of the state pension will only hit those in the private sector.

Public sector workers will not have to wait the extra year to draw their pension, according to a report in the Irish Independent.

Separately, an anomaly which means people who took time out of work are getting lower pensions will not be fixed until the next Budget at the earliest.

The mistake mostly affects women and is costing them about €1,500 per year in missed pension payments.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said there is a will to fix the issue but admits it may take a while.

"The Social Welfare Bill that is going to the House this week, please God, doesn't have money in it to fix it now. At the very earliest, it will probably be in next year's Budget negotiations that money will be or could be found," she said.