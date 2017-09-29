State-of-the-art fire training facility opens at Cork Airport

A new state-of-the-art Fire Training Facility was officially opened by Minister Simon Coveney today at Cork Airport following an investment of €1.8m.

The new training facility will ensure the Fire & Rescue Services crew have access to world-class training scenarios and programmes.

The Fire Training Facility includes a hybrid aircraft training simulator, built by KIDDE Fire Trainers, allowing for a variety of scenarios with various types of aircraft currently operating from Cork Airport.

Jim Johnson, Chief Fire Officer at Cork Airport said: “We take great pride in the exceptionally high standards of safety at Cork Airport and work hard to ensure they are always maintained.

Today’s opening of the new fire training ground further enhances our ability to deal effectively and safely with any situation that may arise during operations at Cork Airport."

The facility allows for training on a range of scenarios.

"All anticipated scenarios are included within the design such as undercarriages, engine, fuel spill and internal cabin fires. It is a fantastic addition to our overall training and preparedness in the event of an incident,” he added.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport commented: “The Fire & Rescue Services crew play a critical role in the safety of the operations and the new facility will ensure they have access to the best possible training scenarios."