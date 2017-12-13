Stardust campaigners to demand Commission of Investigation

Stardust campaigners will meet with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan this afternoon to seek a commitment to address how the victims' deaths were caused.

This follows their rejection of the McCartan report, which found no new inquiry into the fatal fire is warranted.

The matter will be debated in the Dáil tomorrow and campaigners are calling on TDs to reject the report.

Antoinette Keegan, who survived the nightclub blaze but lost her two sisters in it, says a Commission of Investigation is needed.

"Well, there's a motion going in by Tommy Broughan, and we're all going in there, in attendance in the Dáil gallery," she said.

"It's for a Commission of Investigation to be enacted immediately.

"We're hoping that Charlie Flanagan looks at this. We hopes he sees the wrongs that have been done.

"There are three reports out there now in the public domain, and every one of them are different."