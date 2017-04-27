St Vincent's Hospital Group board to discuss maternity hospital plan today

The future of the new National Maternity Hospital will be discussed at a meeting of the St Vincent's Hospital Group today.

The controversial move, agreed between Holles St and St Vincent’s last November, was put in jeopardy this week when the board of the healthcare group, which is controlled by the Sisters of Charity, said it was reviewing the plan.

Separately, the Holles Street board finished a lengthy meeting last night by reaffirming its commitment to the deal.

The board of Holles Street has passed a motion re-endorsing the agreement for it to move to the St Vincent's Hospital campus pic.twitter.com/VzOEgu1cpc — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 26, 2017

Under the current plans Holles Street will relocate to a site beside the existing St Vincent's hospital in Elm Park in Dublin.

However one board member says he still has major concerns.

Micheál Mac Donncha voted against the move last night.

"Why should ownership be ceded to Sisters of Charity? There's no valid reason," he said.

"This is going to be a publically-funded building of a new hospital, a new National Maternity Hospital, and it should be in public hands, it should be publically accountable, and above all accountable to the women of Ireland, for whom this is a major necessity."