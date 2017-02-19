Spring is in the air: Warmer temperatures hit Ireland

A tantalising taste of Spring is set to keep lifting spirits for many today, although a return to wet and windy conditions with fresh winds looms.

The blast of balmy air from the Americas currently bathing Ireland will encourage temperatures to climb into double figures today, with some sunny spells developing.

Temperatures will reach a high of 15 degrees in the sunshine but generally will range between 10 and 13 degrees in moderate west to southwest breezes.

According to Met Éireann tonight will continue to be mild but cloudy with patches of rain, drizzle and fog. Temperatures will not fall below 9 degrees.

However, the brief respite from February's usually wintry mix will fade away by Monday evening.

Temperatures look set to fall to lows of between 4 to 6 degrees by Monday night accompanied by rain and drizzle.

The rest of the week is expected to be wet and windy as heavy rain moves across the country.