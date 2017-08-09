Sports Minister denies Rio 'ticket touting' report has been undermined

The Sports Minister says he does not believe the report into alleged ticket touting at the Rio Olympics has been undermined by key players not taking part.

The report has not been published but leaked sections say a number of people close to the scandal did not co-operate with the investigation.

The leaks also suggest former OCI boss Pat Hickey will be cleared of any criminal activity.

Sports Minister Shane Ross did not reveal much ahead of the report's expected publication next week.

"I don't think the report is undermined by anyhting, the report is the report and I think people should make their own judgements when they get it," he said.