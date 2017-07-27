Speed van operator paid €1.2m per month, figures reveal

Newly released figures show that country's speed van operator GoSafe was paid €1.2m per month.

The company is contracted to provide 7,000 hours of monitoring each month with a fee of €151 per hour - it also receives a retainer of €45,000 each month.

The vans were brought in to help bring down the number of fatalities on our roads. Their contract expired in May.

Conor Faughnan of the AA said that he is not surprised by the revelations.

"The thing about GoSafe is that they are a tool in the hands of the gardaí, and like speed detection equipment in the palm of a garda's hand, that's all they do - they go where the guards tell them," he said.