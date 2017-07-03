Speculation that Donald Trump may visit Ireland

There is speculation that Donald Trump may look to visit Ireland in the next fortnight.

It follows reports in the UK that the US President could visit his Scottish golf course during one of his European trips.

Downing Street has said it is not aware of any plans for US president Donald Trump to visit the UK in the next few weeks.

President Trump is due in Germany this weekend to attend the G7 summit in Hamburg, and will visit Paris the week after for Bastille Day.

The US President scheduled visits to his golf courses in Aberdeen and Doonbeg during last year's presidential campaign, but cancelled his visit to Doonbeg due to time pressures.