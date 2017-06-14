Speculation rife as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar prepares to name Cabinet

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent

With the Dáil now in temporary hiatus until 6.30pm to allow for newly elected Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to be ratified by President Michael D Higgins, there is just one thing to keep everyone occupied... speculation.

And where better to hear the latest rumours than in those dark corridors of power where the walls don't just have eyes, but ears and gossiping mouths, too.

We understand that, among key changes Mr Varadkar will impose, will be the significant "beefing up" of the Department of Foreign Affairs to include a more focussed Brexit brief.

This is expected to be announced by Mr Varadkar later this evening, and will tie in with the likely appointment of Simon Coveney as Foreign Affairs Minister and potential appointment of Eoghan Murphy to a super junior Brexit-focussed role.

In addition, it is also being speculated that outgoing attorney general Máire Whelan will be replaced by Fine Gael member and barrister Seamus Wolfe.

The Dublin Bay North official is known to be a close associate of Richard Bruton, which has led to a growing belief the Education Minister will be moved to the Justice portfolio - a position he is understood to not be fully in favour of taking on.

Among other growing rumours are:

* Frances Fitzgerald will remain as Tanaiste but move to Social Protection

* Simon Coveney will move to Foreign Affairs

* Simon Harris will remain in Health

* Charlie Flanagan will remain in cabinet but not in Foreign Affairs

* Eoghan Murphy will move from junior finance minister to a Brexit super junior minister role

* Paschal Donohoe will take on both the Finance and Public Expenditure portfolios

* Richard Bruton will move to Justice

* Mary Mitchell O Connor may either remain in Jobs or move to Education

* Regina Doherty may move to cabinet, but is in a two horse race with constituency colleague Regina Doherty

* If Ms Doherty does move, her current chief whip position may be filled by John Paul Phelan

* all Independent ministers, as previously confirmed by all sides, are safe and will retain their positions

* Current Arts Minister Heather Humphreys is increasingly rumoured for a significant Government promotion

* Michael Creed will remain as Agriculture Minister

* Michael Ring is expected to be promoted to a full cabinet position, possibly as rural affairs minister

* Sean Kyne is also tipped to make it into cabinet

As with all political speculation, of course, it is worth noting the qualified nature of all comments.

However, while they could still change in the short hours before Mr Varadkar announces his cabinet just after 6pm today - just ask Enda Kenny, who had planned to re-appoint Leo Varadkar to health last year before the now Taoiseach turned the offer down - it is increasingly likely the roles will be confirmed in the coming hours.

Let the rumour-mill games begin…