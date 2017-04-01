Specialist salvage tug arrives to lift Rescue 116 helicopter out of sea

It is hoped attempts can be made today to salvage the wreckage of downed helicopter Rescue 116.

A specialist salvage tug has arrived in the waters around Blacksod with the intention of lifting the helicopter.

Sea conditions have hampered the retrieval effort over the past week.

Searches for the two crew members of Rescue 116 still missing - Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith - have been ongoing since mid-March.